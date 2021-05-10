Netherlands supports large-scale CCS project with contract-for-difference scheme

Published 18:44 on May 10, 2021 / Last updated at 18:44 on May 10, 2021

The Netherlands has awarded €2 bln to an offshore CCS project that public institutions say is “absolutely necessary” to reach the country’s climate goals, with the money to be channelled through a carbon contracts for difference (CCfDs) scheme.