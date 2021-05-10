EMEA > Netherlands supports large-scale CCS project with contract-for-difference scheme

Netherlands supports large-scale CCS project with contract-for-difference scheme

Published 18:44 on May 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:44 on May 10, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The Netherlands has awarded €2 bln to an offshore CCS project that public institutions say is “absolutely necessary” to reach the country’s climate goals, with the money to be channelled through a carbon contracts for difference (CCfDs) scheme.

The Netherlands has awarded €2 bln to an offshore CCS project that public institutions say is “absolutely necessary” to reach the country’s climate goals, with the money to be channelled through a carbon contracts for difference (CCfDs) scheme.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software