Netherlands supports large-scale CCS project with contract-for-difference scheme
Published 18:44 on May 10, 2021 / Last updated at 18:44 on May 10, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The Netherlands has awarded €2 bln to an offshore CCS project that public institutions say is “absolutely necessary” to reach the country’s climate goals, with the money to be channelled through a carbon contracts for difference (CCfDs) scheme.
