EU Climate Law clears another hurdle in MEP committee vote to final ratification
Published 18:39 on May 10, 2021 / Last updated at 18:39 on May 10, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Lawmakers in the European Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) on Monday adopted the final version of European Climate Law to set the EU’s net zero objective into national legislation, the second-to-last hurdle to its final ratification.
