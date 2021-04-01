China > CN Markets: CCER bids rise to nearly 30 yuan as national ETS launch looms

Published 12:44 on April 1, 2021

Interest in offsets is rising in China with traders taking punts on units they think will be eligible in the national ETS, while Chongqing and Guangdong performed best among the regional pilot markets over the past month.

