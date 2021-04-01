CN Markets: CCER bids rise to nearly 30 yuan as national ETS launch looms
Published 12:44 on April 1, 2021 / Last updated at 12:46 on April 1, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Interest in offsets is rising in China with traders taking punts on units they think will be eligible in the national ETS, while Chongqing and Guangdong performed best among the regional pilot markets over the past month.
