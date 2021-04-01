Value of US carbon allowance ETFs tops $100 mln as investor interest heats up
Published 17:46 on April 1, 2021 / Last updated at 21:21 on April 1, 2021 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, Canada, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Switzerland, UK ETS, US / No Comments
The combined value of the two US-listed carbon allowance ETFs has topped $100 million while daily trading volumes surge, as investors continue to swarm into the fast-growing asset class.
The combined value of the two US-listed carbon allowance ETFs has topped $100 million while daily trading volumes surge, as investors continue to swarm into the fast-growing asset class.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.