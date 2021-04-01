Value of US carbon allowance ETFs tops $100 mln as investor interest heats up

Published 17:46 on April 1, 2021 / Last updated at 21:21 on April 1, 2021

The combined value of the two US-listed carbon allowance ETFs has topped $100 million while daily trading volumes surge, as investors continue to swarm into the fast-growing asset class.