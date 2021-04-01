Australia Market Roundup: Woolworths boosts offset numbers, as Orica registers first carbon project
Published 10:09 on April 1, 2021 / Last updated at 10:09 on April 1, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Supermarket chain Woolworths has received its biggest batch of carbon credits yet for its energy efficient lighting projects across Australia, as miner Orica has registered its first-ever project eligible to generate offsets.
Supermarket chain Woolworths has received its biggest batch of carbon credits yet for its energy efficient lighting projects across Australia, as miner Orica has registered its first-ever project eligible to generate offsets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.