Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Woolworths boosts offset numbers, as Orica registers first carbon project

Australia Market Roundup: Woolworths boosts offset numbers, as Orica registers first carbon project

Published 10:09 on April 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:09 on April 1, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Supermarket chain Woolworths has received its biggest batch of carbon credits yet for its energy efficient lighting projects across Australia, as miner Orica has registered its first-ever project eligible to generate offsets.

Supermarket chain Woolworths has received its biggest batch of carbon credits yet for its energy efficient lighting projects across Australia, as miner Orica has registered its first-ever project eligible to generate offsets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software