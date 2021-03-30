Americas > British Columbia publishes revised forest offset protocol for consultation

British Columbia publishes revised forest offset protocol for consultation

Published 23:29 on March 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:29 on March 30, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The British Columbia government on Tuesday began its consultation for its revised forest carbon offset protocol (FCOP), coming six years after the province repealed the methodology.

The British Columbia government on Tuesday began its consultation for its revised forest carbon offset protocol (FCOP), coming six years after the province repealed the methodology.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software