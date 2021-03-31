US clean energy standard among proposals in Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan

Published 14:48 on March 31, 2021 / Last updated at 00:52 on April 1, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

President Joe Biden’s administration unveiled a $2 trillion infrastructure plan on Wednesday that would create a clean energy standard for the power sector, allocate funding to electric vehicle charging stations, and jump start research and development for clean technology.