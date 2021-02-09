RGGI Q4 transactions skyrocket as post-2020 changes spark price spike -report

Published 17:49 on February 9, 2021 / Last updated at 20:08 on February 9, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI’s impending Emissions Containment Reserve (ECR) trigger price spurred a rise in allowance prices throughout Q4 2020, as the volume of units transferred between unaffiliated parties surged over the final months of the compliance period, according to a report released Tuesday.