California offset task force members resign over group’s deregulatory aim
Published 19:57 on February 9, 2021 / Last updated at 19:57 on February 9, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Two members of California’s Compliance Offset Protocol Task Force (OPTF) stepped down on Monday, arguing that the majority of the group stands to financially benefit from expanding and deregulating the state’s carbon credit programme, contradicting the wishes of environmental groups and the environmental justice (EJ) community.
Two members of California’s Compliance Offset Protocol Task Force (OPTF) stepped down on Monday, arguing that the majority of the group stands to financially benefit from expanding and deregulating the state’s carbon credit programme, contradicting the wishes of environmental groups and the environmental justice (EJ) community.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.