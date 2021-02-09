California offset task force members resign over group’s deregulatory aim

Published 19:57 on February 9, 2021 / Last updated at 19:57 on February 9, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Two members of California’s Compliance Offset Protocol Task Force (OPTF) stepped down on Monday, arguing that the majority of the group stands to financially benefit from expanding and deregulating the state’s carbon credit programme, contradicting the wishes of environmental groups and the environmental justice (EJ) community.