California offset task force recommends issuance improvements as it advances past ideas

Published 00:09 on February 9, 2021 / Last updated at 00:09 on February 9, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB should provide greater guidance and streamline its compliance offset issuance process, while also adopting new protocols, reducing the default invalidation period, and allowing for tradeable compliance limits, an expert group wrote Monday.