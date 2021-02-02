Americas > California evaluating future role of carbon market, despite official’s comments -sources

California evaluating future role of carbon market, despite official’s comments -sources

Published 20:55 on February 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:55 on February 2, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California regulator ARB has not made a determination about the role of cap-and-trade or the programme’s future allowance supply, despite comments from a state official that the WCI-linked scheme would play a “smaller role” in reaching long-term climate goals, numerous regulatory sources told Carbon Pulse. 

