California evaluating future role of carbon market, despite official’s comments -sources

Published 20:55 on February 2, 2021 / Last updated at 20:55 on February 2, 2021

California regulator ARB has not made a determination about the role of cap-and-trade or the programme’s future allowance supply, despite comments from a state official that the WCI-linked scheme would play a “smaller role” in reaching long-term climate goals, numerous regulatory sources told Carbon Pulse.