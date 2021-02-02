Americas > RGGI targets late summer start for next programme review

RGGI targets late summer start for next programme review

Published 20:27 on February 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:46 on February 2, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

The 11 member states participating in the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic RGGI cap-and-trade market are aiming to begin the power sector scheme’s 2021 review later this summer, the programme announced Tuesday.

