Senate Republicans frame Biden’s climate executive orders as bad for economy, GHG reductions

Published 20:42 on February 3, 2021 / Last updated at 20:42 on February 3, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Republican Senators took aim at a suite of climate-related executive orders signed by President Joe Biden (D) during a committee hearing on Wednesday, saying the policies would provide little environmental benefit and negatively impact the economy.