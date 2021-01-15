US EPA to solicit comments on RFS general waiver requests
Published 17:45 on January 15, 2021 / Last updated at 17:45 on January 15, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
The US EPA indicated Friday that it will solicit public feedback on requests to waive or reduce 2019 and 2020 biofuel blending requirements under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) brought forth by small refiners and oil-state governors last year.
