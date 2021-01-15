Americas > California watchdog urges state to adjust future cap-and-trade supply, alter free allocations

California watchdog urges state to adjust future cap-and-trade supply, alter free allocations

Published 18:45 on January 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 02:18 on January 16, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

A California oversight committee urged regulator ARB to address the WCI carbon allowance surplus to ensure the state hits its long-term climate goal, while continuing calls to alter industrial allocation and the design of quarterly auctions.

A California oversight committee urged regulator ARB to address the WCI carbon allowance surplus to ensure the state hits its long-term climate goal, while continuing calls to alter industrial allocation and the design of quarterly auctions.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software