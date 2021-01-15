California watchdog urges state to adjust future cap-and-trade supply, alter free allocations

Published 18:45 on January 15, 2021 / Last updated at 02:18 on January 16, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A California oversight committee urged regulator ARB to address the WCI carbon allowance surplus to ensure the state hits its long-term climate goal, while continuing calls to alter industrial allocation and the design of quarterly auctions.