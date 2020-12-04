Apple co-founder, CO2 market entrepreneur partner to launch $1 bln energy efficiency blockchain firm

Published 22:31 on December 4, 2020 / Last updated at 23:05 on December 4, 2020

One of Apple’s co-founders has joined forces with an carbon market entrepreneur to launch a $1 billion blockchain company that tokenises energy efficiency measures.