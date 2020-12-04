California industrial allowance allocations shrink to begin post-2020 period

Published 22:10 on December 4, 2020 / Last updated at 22:12 on December 4, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California's free carbon permit distributions to industrial emitters declined by nearly 13% for 2021, with refineries accounting for the largest chunk of the year-on-year difference, according to data published by regulator ARB on Friday afternoon.