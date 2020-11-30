EMEA > EU carbon market must include methane emissions from 2030 -NGO report

EU carbon market must include methane emissions from 2030 -NGO report

Published 17:35 on November 30, 2020  /  Last updated at 01:07 on December 1, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU should bring fugitive methane emissions from coal mines into the EU ETS from 2030 to curb their negative climate impact, a report released on Monday said, detailing output comparable to that of the largest installations covered by the bloc's cap-and-trade system.

The EU should bring fugitive methane emissions from coal mines into the EU ETS from 2030 to curb their negative climate impact, a report released on Monday said, detailing output comparable to that of the largest installations covered by the bloc’s cap-and-trade system.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software