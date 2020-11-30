EMEA > EU set to overachieve its 2020 emissions reduction target

EU set to overachieve its 2020 emissions reduction target

Published 19:03 on November 30, 2020  /  Last updated at 01:22 on December 1, 2020

The EU is on track to overachieve its 2020 objective to cut emissions 20% below 1990 levels, though progress at national level differs among the 27 states, a European Environmental Agency (EEA) report released on Monday found.

