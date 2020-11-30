EU set to overachieve its 2020 emissions reduction target
Published 19:03 on November 30, 2020 / Last updated at 01:22 on December 1, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU is on track to overachieve its 2020 objective to cut emissions 20% below 1990 levels, though progress at national level differs among the 27 states, a European Environmental Agency (EEA) report released on Monday found.
The EU is on track to overachieve its 2020 objective to cut emissions 20% below 1990 levels, though progress at national level differs among the 27 states, a European Environmental Agency (EEA) report released on Monday found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.