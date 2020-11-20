China should ban new coal plants, aim for $30/t carbon price -report
Published 09:20 on November 20, 2020 / Last updated at 09:20 on November 20, 2020 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments
China needs to immediately halt construction of new coal-fired power plants and aim for a 200 yuan ($30) per tonne price of carbon in its emissions trading scheme to get on track to meeting its target of reaching net zero emissions by 2060, according to a report released Friday.
