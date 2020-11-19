Vietnam legislates domestic emissions trading scheme
Published 08:16 on November 19, 2020 / Last updated at 08:28 on November 19, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments
Vietnam’s National Assembly this week passed a revised environmental law, which included provisions to set up a domestic emissions trading market.
Vietnam’s National Assembly this week passed a revised environmental law, which included provisions to set up a domestic emissions trading market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.