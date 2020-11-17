Asia Pacific > Indian carbon trading firm to launch IPO

Indian carbon trading firm to launch IPO

Published 10:59 on November 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 10:59 on November 17, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Bavardage, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

India’s biggest carbon and renewable energy credit trading company is preparing to list on the BSE bourse in Mumbai in a bid to raise funds that will allow it to expand its activities.

India’s biggest carbon and renewable energy credit trading company is preparing to list on the BSE bourse in Mumbai in a bid to raise funds that will allow it to expand its activities.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software