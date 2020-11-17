Indian carbon trading firm to launch IPO

Published 10:59 on November 17, 2020

India’s biggest carbon and renewable energy credit trading company is preparing to list on the BSE bourse in Mumbai in a bid to raise funds that will allow it to expand its activities.