Indian carbon trading firm to launch IPO
Published 10:59 on November 17, 2020 / Last updated at 10:59 on November 17, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Bavardage, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments
India’s biggest carbon and renewable energy credit trading company is preparing to list on the BSE bourse in Mumbai in a bid to raise funds that will allow it to expand its activities.
