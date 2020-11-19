NA Markets: RGGI bull run continues on post-2020 outlook, CCAs dip ahead of auction results

Published 22:41 on November 19, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices inched up on the secondary market this week on bullish outlooks for the post-2020 period, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values edged down slightly as traders await the results of the Q4 WCI auction.