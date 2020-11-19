NA Markets: RGGI bull run continues on post-2020 outlook, CCAs dip ahead of auction results
Published 22:41 on November 19, 2020 / Last updated at 22:41 on November 19, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices inched up on the secondary market this week on bullish outlooks for the post-2020 period, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values edged down slightly as traders await the results of the Q4 WCI auction.
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices inched up on the secondary market this week on bullish outlooks for the post-2020 period, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values edged down slightly as traders await the results of the Q4 WCI auction.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.