TCI price cap could limit emissions reductions from cap-and-trade programme -study
Published 17:21 on November 20, 2020 / Last updated at 17:21 on November 20, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
An allowance price cap in the proposed Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) carbon market may restrain member jurisdictions from reaching the regional US programme’s overarching GHG reduction goal, according to a study published Thursday.
