California regulated entities trim carbon allowance holdings before Q4 auction
Published 22:27 on November 16, 2020 / Last updated at 23:48 on November 16, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Emitters slashed their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position last week ahead of the Nov. 17 WCI auction and as prices increased on the secondary market, while speculators kept their holdings nearly unchanged, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Monday.
