California regulated entities trim carbon allowance holdings before Q4 auction

November 16, 2020

Emitters slashed their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position last week ahead of the Nov. 17 WCI auction and as prices increased on the secondary market, while speculators kept their holdings nearly unchanged, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Monday.