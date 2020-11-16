California should set carbon market caps in line with 2045 net zero target -IETA

California’s cap-and-trade programme should play a central role in the state reaching its carbon neutrality goal, with more stringent CO2 allowance budgets necessary to hit this long-term abatement target, business group IETA said in a report published Monday.