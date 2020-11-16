Quebec bans new sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, issues industrials free carbon allowances

Published 21:26 on November 16, 2020 / Last updated at 00:01 on November 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The Quebec government on Monday announced that it will phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles on the same timeline as WCI partner California, as the province’s environment ministry handed out more than 4 mln additional V19 permits.