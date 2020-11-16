PREVIEW: WCI participants see November carbon auction selling out under secondary market level
Published 21:11 on November 16, 2020 / Last updated at 00:04 on November 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Traders anticipate the California-Quebec cap-and-trade auction on Tuesday will sell out after the last two consecutive sales went undersubscribed, with the current vintage price expected to settle at a discount to the secondary market.
Traders anticipate the California-Quebec cap-and-trade auction on Tuesday will sell out after the last two consecutive sales went undersubscribed, with the current vintage price expected to settle at a discount to the secondary market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.