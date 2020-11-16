PREVIEW: WCI participants see November carbon auction selling out under secondary market level

Published 21:11 on November 16, 2020 / Last updated at 00:04 on November 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Traders anticipate the California-Quebec cap-and-trade auction on Tuesday will sell out after the last two consecutive sales went undersubscribed, with the current vintage price expected to settle at a discount to the secondary market.