Americas > PREVIEW: WCI participants see November carbon auction selling out under secondary market level

PREVIEW: WCI participants see November carbon auction selling out under secondary market level

Published 21:11 on November 16, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:04 on November 17, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Traders anticipate the California-Quebec cap-and-trade auction on Tuesday will sell out after the last two consecutive sales went undersubscribed, with the current vintage price expected to settle at a discount to the secondary market.

Traders anticipate the California-Quebec cap-and-trade auction on Tuesday will sell out after the last two consecutive sales went undersubscribed, with the current vintage price expected to settle at a discount to the secondary market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software