COVID-19, LCFS could influence future WCI supply-demand balance

Published 22:40 on November 16, 2020 / Last updated at 23:44 on November 16, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values will rise off the WCI auction reserve price in the first half of the decade, with the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and COVID-19 pandemic playing a critical role in the linked cap-and-trade programme’s future supply-demand balance, a conference heard Monday.