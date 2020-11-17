Virginia industries argue clerk error should not vacate lawsuit challenging RGGI regulation

A clerical error caused a Virginia business group to fail to pay the appropriate filing fee on a lawsuit challenging the state’s RGGI-modelled carbon market regulation, but the mistake should not void the case, according to court records.