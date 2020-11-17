Americas > Virginia industries argue clerk error should not vacate lawsuit challenging RGGI regulation

Virginia industries argue clerk error should not vacate lawsuit challenging RGGI regulation

Published 19:30 on November 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 19:30 on November 17, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A clerical error caused a Virginia business group to fail to pay the appropriate filing fee on a lawsuit challenging the state’s RGGI-modelled carbon market regulation, but the mistake should not void the case, according to court records.

A clerical error caused a Virginia business group to fail to pay the appropriate filing fee on a lawsuit challenging the state’s RGGI-modelled carbon market regulation, but the mistake should not void the case, according to court records.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software