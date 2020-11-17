Virginia industries argue clerk error should not vacate lawsuit challenging RGGI regulation
Published 19:30 on November 17, 2020 / Last updated at 19:30 on November 17, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
A clerical error caused a Virginia business group to fail to pay the appropriate filing fee on a lawsuit challenging the state’s RGGI-modelled carbon market regulation, but the mistake should not void the case, according to court records.
A clerical error caused a Virginia business group to fail to pay the appropriate filing fee on a lawsuit challenging the state’s RGGI-modelled carbon market regulation, but the mistake should not void the case, according to court records.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.