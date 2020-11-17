Analysts lower 2020 WCI emissions forecast on strained rebound for fuel, power sectors
Published 21:00 on November 17, 2020 / Last updated at 19:26 on November 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The California-Quebec carbon market will experience further GHG abatement in 2020 due to a slower recovery in gasoline and electricity demand than previously expected and more efficient gas plants running in the Golden State, analysts said in a report published Tuesday.
