Australian MP introduces net zero emissions bill as climate pressure mounts on govt
Published 02:33 on November 9, 2020 / Last updated at 02:33 on November 9, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Independent MP Zali Steggall on Monday was set to introduce a bill that would commit Australia to net zero emissions by 2050 just as international focus on the nation’s climate policy is increasing after Joe Biden’s election win.
