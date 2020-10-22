EMEA > EU Market: EUAs rebound on energy boost after flirting with new 4-mth low near €23

EU Market: EUAs rebound on energy boost after flirting with new 4-mth low near €23

Published 21:00 on October 22, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:28 on October 22, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon rebounded on Thursday after plumbing a new four-month low near €23, with prices boosted by a solid auction result and gains in the wider energy complex.

European carbon rebounded on Thursday after plumbing a new four-month low near €23, with prices boosted by a solid auction result and gains in the wider energy complex.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software