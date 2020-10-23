EU environment ministers strike partial deal over bloc’s climate law
Published 11:57 on October 23, 2020 / Last updated at 11:57 on October 23, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU environment ministers agreed a partial deal over the European Climate Law to bind member states to an EU-wide 2050 net zero target on Friday, deferring a decision on the bloc's 2030 goal.
