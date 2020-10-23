ANALYSIS: Shipowners face reality of EU carbon market expansion amid global wrangling, retaliation threats

Published 19:15 on October 23, 2020 / Last updated at 19:15 on October 23, 2020

The European shipping industry is waking up to the reality that the 27-nation bloc is determined to include the sector in its ETS, as the UN body tasked with tackling global maritime emissions struggles to agree on measures that campaigners say would make little difference.