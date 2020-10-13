EMEA > EU Midday Market Briefing

EU Midday Market Briefing

Published 15:02 on October 13, 2020  /  Last updated at 15:02 on October 13, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs slumped towards €25 early on Tuesday, extending an eight-week low on another weak auction and heightened fears about a resumption of more drastic coronavirus lockdown measures.

EUAs slumped towards €25 early on Tuesday, extending an eight-week low on another weak auction and heightened fears about a resumption of more drastic coronavirus lockdown measures.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software