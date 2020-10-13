EU Midday Market Briefing
Published 15:02 on October 13, 2020 / Last updated at 15:02 on October 13, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs slumped towards €25 early on Tuesday, extending an eight-week low on another weak auction and heightened fears about a resumption of more drastic coronavirus lockdown measures.
