Carbon border adjustments “preferred” option but free EUAs may still be granted -senior EU official
Published 19:16 on October 13, 2020 / Last updated at 20:56 on October 13, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Commission prefers a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) over giving EU Allowances freely to energy-intensive industries, the EU climate chief’s head of cabinet said on Tuesday, adding that the bloc would likely maintain a lower number of free permits.
