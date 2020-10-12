EU Market: EUAs bounce back towards €26 after hitting eight-week low
Published 18:30 on October 12, 2020 / Last updated at 00:18 on October 13, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs fell to their lowest in almost two months on Monday amid a weaker energy complex, technical selling, and worries over the coronavirus, reinforcing the downward trend that pushed prices nearly 5% lower last week.
