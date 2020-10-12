Adding buildings to the EU ETS is “no miracle powder”, MEPs say
Published 19:24 on October 12, 2020 / Last updated at 22:41 on October 12, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Expanding the scope of the EU ETS to include the bloc’s building stock will not sufficiently address emissions from the sector, MEPs and experts said on Monday, as the European Commission prepares to unveil its strategy to modernise heating and cooling systems this week.
Expanding the scope of the EU ETS to include the bloc’s building stock will not sufficiently address emissions from the sector, MEPs and experts said on Monday, as the European Commission prepares to unveil its strategy to modernise heating and cooling systems this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.