Adding buildings to the EU ETS is “no miracle powder”, MEPs say

Published 19:24 on October 12, 2020 / Last updated at 22:41 on October 12, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Expanding the scope of the EU ETS to include the bloc’s building stock will not sufficiently address emissions from the sector, MEPs and experts said on Monday, as the European Commission prepares to unveil its strategy to modernise heating and cooling systems this week.