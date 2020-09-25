EU Midday Market Briefing
Published 15:00 on September 25, 2020 / Last updated at 15:15 on September 25, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs dropped on another poor auction showing and wider market weakness on Friday, though prices continued to find support around €26.
