EMEA > Polish coal unions agree to mine closures before 2050 -media

Polish coal unions agree to mine closures before 2050 -media

Published 12:53 on September 25, 2020  /  Last updated at 12:53 on September 25, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Polish coal unions struck a deal with the government Friday to phase out mines by 2050, putting the lone EU hold-out against a bloc-wide 2050 net zero emission target a step closer to signing on to the goal.

Polish coal unions struck a deal with the government Friday to phase out mines by 2050, putting the lone EU hold-out against a bloc-wide 2050 net zero emission target a step closer to signing on to the goal.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software