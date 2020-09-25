Polish coal unions agree to mine closures before 2050 -media
Published 12:53 on September 25, 2020
Polish coal unions struck a deal with the government Friday to phase out mines by 2050, putting the lone EU hold-out against a bloc-wide 2050 net zero emission target a step closer to signing on to the goal.
