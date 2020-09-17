NA Markets: CCAs rise to COVID-19 era highs, as RGGI ticks up
Published 22:54 on September 17, 2020 / Last updated at 22:54 on September 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices this week climbed to their highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted bearish pressure on the secondary market this spring, while RGGI allowance (RGA) values inched up on thin demand.
