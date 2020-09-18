Top economist says South Australia should join California ETS

Published 11:51 on September 18, 2020 / Last updated at 11:51 on September 18, 2020 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, US / No Comments

The state of South Australia should seek to join California’s emissions trading scheme or form a domestic emissions market in order to generate and sell offsets from carbon stored in soil or water, one of the nation’s most prominent economists has recommended in a government-commissioned report.