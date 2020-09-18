Asia Pacific > Carbon neutral LNG faces uphill battle in China, gas distributor says

Carbon neutral LNG faces uphill battle in China, gas distributor says

Published 10:38 on September 18, 2020  /  Last updated at 10:41 on September 18, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, China, China's Offset Market, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The recent failure to fetch any premium at China’s first-ever carbon neutral LNG auction shows market appetite is still low, but upstream suppliers can help by improving their information disclosure, according to a report released by a state-owned gas distributor.

