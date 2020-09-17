Americas > ANALYSIS: California refineries’ biofuel plans bring LCFS programmes into focus

ANALYSIS: California refineries’ biofuel plans bring LCFS programmes into focus

Published 22:35 on September 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:35 on September 17, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

Oil majors’ plans to transition their California-based refineries to renewable diesel and other biofuels production are showcasing the impact of the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and anticipated decline in petroleum-based fuel consumption, as momentum builds for a national version of the programme to replace or supplement the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

