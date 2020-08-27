EMEA > EU Market: Prices climb on reports Brussels to target higher 2030 emissions target

EU Market: Prices climb on reports Brussels to target higher 2030 emissions target

Published 17:50 on August 27, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:57 on August 27, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs climbed back above €29 in a choppy session on Thursday, with buying triggered by a report that the European Commission will probably push for a higher 2030 GHG reduction target next month.

