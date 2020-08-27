Africa > CBL Markets introduces CORSIA-aligned global offset product

CBL Markets introduces CORSIA-aligned global offset product

Published 15:39 on August 27, 2020  /  Last updated at 15:39 on August 27, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Trading platform CBL Markets launched a new offset product on Thursday based on the parameters of carbon credits approved for use under the international aviation trading mechanism CORSIA.

