CBL Markets introduces CORSIA-aligned global offset product
Published 15:39 on August 27, 2020 / Last updated at 15:39 on August 27, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Trading platform CBL Markets launched a new offset product on Thursday based on the parameters of carbon credits approved for use under the international aviation trading mechanism CORSIA.
Trading platform CBL Markets launched a new offset product on Thursday based on the parameters of carbon credits approved for use under the international aviation trading mechanism CORSIA.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.