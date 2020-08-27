British carbon fraudster finally behind bars after 3.5 years on the lam
Published 19:03 on August 27, 2020 / Last updated at 19:14 on August 27, 2020 / Bavardage, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A carbon trading fraudster is finally behind bars in the UK after he fled an eight-year prison sentence for a £2.4 million scam that saw him and his accomplices sell illiquid and overpriced offsets to over 100 vulnerable investors.
