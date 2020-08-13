Data shows big drop in NZ emitters using fixed price option for ETS compliance
Published 10:15 on August 13, 2020 / Last updated at 10:15 on August 13, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand ETS participants used the NZ$25 fixed price option to meet around 21% of their total compliance obligations for 2019, EPA data showed Thursday, down from 51% the previous year, indicating a drop in surplus allowances carried into the next year.
