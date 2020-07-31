US airline Delta halves 2019 offset purchases due to COVID-19

Published 17:35 on July 31, 2020 / Last updated at 23:01 on July 31, 2020 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, RINs & LCFS, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Delta Airlines significantly curtailed buying carbon credits against its 2019 emissions due to the financial impact brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, the carrier said in a report published Friday.